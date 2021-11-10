Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 11,584 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 3,819.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Energizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.54 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

