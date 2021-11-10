Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 23,254 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,277 shares of company stock worth $28,483,149 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of ETN opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $112.37 and a one year high of $175.24. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.