Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $7.12 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $352.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $99,932,061. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.61.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

