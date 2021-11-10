Weld Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic stock opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $185.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.