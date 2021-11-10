Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 203.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 538,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 361,589 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 774.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 90,578.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

