Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

