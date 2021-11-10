Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.82.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $370.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $3,877,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

