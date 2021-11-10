Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 43,011 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,526 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.51% of Expedia Group worth $373,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 325 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

