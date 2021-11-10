Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $484,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 519,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

