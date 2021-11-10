Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 86,318 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,498,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,318 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Duke Energy worth $345,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

