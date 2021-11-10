Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 996,657 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of Twilio worth $509,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,018 shares of company stock worth $29,224,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

NYSE TWLO opened at $310.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.25. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

