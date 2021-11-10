Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.02

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 135661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.
WDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.44.
In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,803,740.40. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 over the last three months.
About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.