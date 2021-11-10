Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.02

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.02 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 135661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

WDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,803,740.40. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000 over the last three months.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

