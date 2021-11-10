West Branch Capital LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

