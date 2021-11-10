West Branch Capital LLC Purchases New Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE NFG opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

