West Branch Capital LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 499 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sunrun by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 341.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,016,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $353,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,766 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

