West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 138,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

