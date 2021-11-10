Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) & Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Financial Contrast

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Cowen 16.97% 31.20% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wetouch Technology and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Cowen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cowen $1.44 billion 0.72 $216.36 million $9.71 3.90

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Cowen beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

