WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.93 Million

Brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $472.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $481.43 million. WEX reported sales of $398.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

WEX stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.13. The company had a trading volume of 300,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.