Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 35,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $94,340,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.