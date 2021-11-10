White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,110.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $893.05 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,089.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,130.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.