Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $76.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

WLL stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $5,128,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

