William Blair Comments on Kadant Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $232.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.58. Kadant has a one year low of $124.91 and a one year high of $236.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kadant by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kadant by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $379,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

