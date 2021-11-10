William Blair Comments on PRA Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PRA Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PRA Group stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PRA Group by 493.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,787 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

