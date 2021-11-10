WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 3348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

