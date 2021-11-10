Wing Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00074727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00099918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,728.33 or 1.00513932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,788.90 or 0.07003686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.