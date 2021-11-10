WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.83

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 26637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

