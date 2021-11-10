Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,858 ($63.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.25. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,922.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,835.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.