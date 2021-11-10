Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $595.72 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,908. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 421.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

