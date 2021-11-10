Woodline Partners LP Sells 160,119 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,119 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.43% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 68.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

