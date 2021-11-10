Woodline Partners LP Sells 1,737,899 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,899 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AERI opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

