Woodline Partners LP Sells 218,611 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,611 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day moving average is $180.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

