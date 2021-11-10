Woodline Partners LP Sells 31,850 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,920 shares of company stock worth $6,174,196. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

