Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodward by 20.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Woodward by 19.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.67. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

