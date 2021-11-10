Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report sales of $117.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. Workiva reported sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $439.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $440.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $529.10 million, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $531.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of WK traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.69. 378,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.90. Workiva has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.78 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,368,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,622 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,438 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at $67,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

