Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.69. 382,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,256. Workiva has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

