Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $439 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.27 million.Workiva also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.69. The company had a trading volume of 378,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -240.78 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,368,329.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.