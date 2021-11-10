Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,346 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Mosaic worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.