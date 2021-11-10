Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,822 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

