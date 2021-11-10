Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227,961 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $90.09 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

