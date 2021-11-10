Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.0% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 54.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 533,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $557.80 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $563.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.71.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

