Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78,410 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

