Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,920 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in PACCAR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

