Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $3.25 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $609.60 or 0.00943133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,332,092 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

