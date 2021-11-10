WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$173.38 and last traded at C$172.95, with a volume of 14179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$170.46.

WSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$147.94. The stock has a market cap of C$20.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 5.4699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.13%.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

