Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 179.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 451,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,815. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

