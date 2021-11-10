Xeno Token (XNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.82 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xeno Token has a market cap of $29.96 million and $9.82 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Xeno Token

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

