XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.16

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 69202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $724.71 million, a PE ratio of 273.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

