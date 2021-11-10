Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.96

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 3358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

