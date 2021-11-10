XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Trading Down 0.2%

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 4,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 77,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPAXU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,169,000.

