XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.